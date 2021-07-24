Judith Ann “Judy” Davis, age 74, of Manhattan, died on April 23, 2021, from metastatic lung cancer. As was her fervent wish, she died at home in the care of her three children.
Judy was born on October 19, 1946, in Frankfort, Kansas, to Franklin F. and Twila Mae (Schreiner) Davis.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. Thursday July 29, 2021 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Memorial services for Judy will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday July 30, 2021 at the First United Congregational Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan. There is limited seating and masks are required for the services. The service will be able to be view through the funeral home Facebook page (www.facebook.com/YML.FuneralHome) starting at 10:50a.m.
Memorial contributions in memory of Judy are suggested to the Crisis Center. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
