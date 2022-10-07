Judith Ann Ward, 63, of Manhattan, passed away Wednesday evening, October 5th, at Stormont-Vail Medical Center in Topeka.

Judith was born in Ft. Riley on July 12, 1959, the daughter of the late Thelma Darlene (Puett) Martinson and Ralph James Ward. She was a graduate of Manhattan High School and Manhattan Vo-Tech School. She was a project inspector/painter with Abba Painting Zeandale,Kansas and worked also at KSU.

