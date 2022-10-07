Judith Ann Ward, 63, of Manhattan, passed away Wednesday evening, October 5th, at Stormont-Vail Medical Center in Topeka.
Judith was born in Ft. Riley on July 12, 1959, the daughter of the late Thelma Darlene (Puett) Martinson and Ralph James Ward. She was a graduate of Manhattan High School and Manhattan Vo-Tech School. She was a project inspector/painter with Abba Painting Zeandale,Kansas and worked also at KSU.
Judith is survived by a daughter, Marie Lynn (companion, Gerald Gordon) Ward, of Shenandoah, Virginia; a sister, Jenny (Gary) Schultz, and nephew, William Ward, Johnstown,Colorado; and an uncle, Don Puett, Manhattan. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Brooke Williams, Lauren Williams, Tressa Good, 2 greatgrandchildren: Kolbie Kibler, Rosalee Courtney; special friend, Ben Ayon and his children, Amanda Slaughter & A.J. Ayon and numerous extended family. She was preceded in death by a brother: James Ralph Ward and her parents.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 9th at the Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A "Graveside Service of Remembrance" will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 10th, at the Ashland Cemetery, 4698 McDowell Creek Rd. Manhattan, KS with Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. officiating.
To send a condolence letter to the family, visit the funeral home website, www.irvinparkview@gmail.com. Arrangements with the Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home.
