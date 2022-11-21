Judith Ann (Mumma) Gugler, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, departed this life on November 18, 2022. She was born on February 25, 1940 to Carl and Queena (Wolfe) Mumma in Garden City, Kansas. Funeral services will be held on November 22nd at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City MO. Visitation will be at 10 am followed by the service at 11 am. Burial will be at Lyona Methodist Church Cemetery on November 23rd. Judith Ann graduated from Garnett Kansas High School in 1957 and then completed Clarks School of Business in Topeka to position for her first job as a secretary for the Vocational Rehabilitation Service. Subsequently she served as an office administrator for various medical offices in Topeka, KS, Sunnyvale, CA and Manhattan, KS over a 50-year period. She retired at the age of 75. Judith Ann was married to James L. Wallis, Jr from 1962 to 1967 and they had a daughter Cindy in 1962. They moved from Topeka to California in 1964. Following their divorce, Judith Ann and Cindy moved back to Topeka. Judith Ann married Larry Gugler in 1971 and they had a son Marc in 1973. They moved from Topeka to Manhattan in 1982 and Larry passed away in 1984. In 1992, Judith and Carroll Long entered a long-term relationship that ended in 2012 with the passing of Carroll. Judith moved from her home in Manhattan into an independent living facility in Kansas City in 2018 to be near her daughter and family.Judith Ann had a very kind and generous heart. She was always willing to help any neighbor, friend and family member however she could. She volunteered her time to support women recently widowed. She also loved her engagement with the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She was an amazing grandma – caring for and spoiling her grandchildren every chance she could! She was an avid gardener and animal lover. Her love of gardening spawned from her mother and grandmother and encompassed large parts of her yard. Her vegetable production fed many neighbors and family members. Her love of vegetable gardening overflowed into landscaping and beautifying her outdoor spaces – much preferred over indoor spaces! She also derived great joy from her dogs and cats. She loved and spoiled each one of them every day. Judith Ann was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Queena Mumma, her twin brother Jerry Allen, her husband Larry Gugler and her companion Carroll Long. She is survived by her daughter Cindy Wallis-Lage and husband Kent Lage of Leawood, KS, her son Marc Gugler of Gravois Mills, MO, sister Carla Mumma of Lawrence, KS and three grandchildren: Austin Lage (Overland Park, KS), Madison (Lage) Kingsbury (San Antonio, TX) and Jackson Lage (Denver, CO). Donations in lieu of flowers are encouraged. Memorial funds have been established for Crossroads Hospice Society and Wayside Waifs, an animal humane society.
