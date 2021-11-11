Judith Correia Nov 11, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Judith Ann Correia, 78, of Manhattan, passed away Monday evening, November 8th, at Ascension Via Christi Health Hospital. Arrangements are pending. Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News K-State men's basketball pulls away in 2nd half to drop Florida A&M in season opener Gov. Laura Kelly told COVID-19 test unnecessary after appearing at event with lawmaker who has the virus Coaching ties bind Manhattan, Wamego and Rock Creek heading into sectionals Chiefs appear open to adding Beckham to wide receiver group Manhattan and Lawrence to rekindle old rivalry in sectional matchup Nebraska-turned-Kansas State WR Kade Warner: Hope fired Huskers coaches 'land on their feet' 'Passing' review: Racial drama torn between two worlds No change to Cook's status as Vikes RB faces assault lawsuit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'Completely a cheap shot': K-State frustrated by late hit — for 2nd straight week — on QB Skylar ThompsonNo answer: Manhattan residents say trash company is incommunicadoKansas State kicker Taiten Winkel leaves program after suffering injuryK-State's Chris Klieman on midseason firings: 'It's telling our players it's OK to bail and quit'I WONDER | Are K-State researchers purposely infecting puppies to study tick-borne diseases?K-State commit breaks state receiving recordChris Pratt weathers another Twitter lashing after lovey-dovey wife post backfiresKansas man convicted for theft, criminal desecration after conducting illegal autopsiesOUR NEIGHBORS | A new job became a new home for sorority house momLinnetta Hill Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Join Us at KS Alumni Records Assistant: Full-time Student Services Bulletin
