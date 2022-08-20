Judith (Judy) Arlene Clark (nee Ruggels), 80, formerly of Manhattan, KS, passed away on Sunday, August 7th, 2022, in Bonneau Beach, SC.

Judy was born on August 18, 1941, in Manhattan, KS, the daughter of V. Keith and Alice Ruggels. She was married to Donald William Clark in 1966. They lived in Manhattan until 2000, when they moved to Bullhead City, AZ. After her husband’s death, she lived in various places with her youngest son, his wife, and children.

