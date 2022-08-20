Judith (Judy) Arlene Clark (nee Ruggels), 80, formerly of Manhattan, KS, passed away on Sunday, August 7th, 2022, in Bonneau Beach, SC.
Judy was born on August 18, 1941, in Manhattan, KS, the daughter of V. Keith and Alice Ruggels. She was married to Donald William Clark in 1966. They lived in Manhattan until 2000, when they moved to Bullhead City, AZ. After her husband’s death, she lived in various places with her youngest son, his wife, and children.
Judy enjoyed fishing, travel, bowling, knitting, and yard work. She was a licensed beautician at Louise’s Beauty Salon in Manhattan until her move in 2000. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church and the former American Bowling Congress.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Don; parents, Vernon Keith & Alice Darlene Ruggels (nee Sullivan); and her brother, Larry Ruggels.
Judy is survived by her children: Bruce & Tami Clark of Bullhead City, AZ, and Tony & Annette Clark of Bonneau Beach, SC; her grandchildren: Jessica & Ken Gutierrez, Tony Debord, Joey Clark, Robbie & Rachel Clark, Stephanie Clark, Meg & Jack Bonham, and Will & Jessea Clark; 16 great-grandchildren; sister Rosalee (Herman) Hammerschmidt; brothers Roger (Sandy) Ruggels, Greg (Debbie) Ruggels; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Her inurnment will take place Monday, August 22, at 11 a.m. at Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan, Kansas where she will be forever placed beside her beloved husband, Don. A memorial luncheon will follow immediately at the Green Valley Community Center located at 3770 Green Valley Road Manhattan, KS 66502.Flowers are welcomed and can be sent directly to Sunrise Cemetery in her name.
