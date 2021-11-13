Judi Schmidt, 71, of Wamego, KS passed away at Wamego City Hospital, in Wamego, Kansas on November 8, 2021. She was born December 2, 1949 in Parkersburg, West Virginia the daughter of Dale H. and Edith E. (Hescht) Bunner.
She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1967 and then worked in Washington, D.C. from 1967 thru 1971 as a secretary for the V.A. and the Small Business Administration. During her time in D.C., she met the love of her life, Gerald M. Schmidt. They married in Parkersburg on September 5, 1970. They moved to Wamego, Kansas in 1974. She worked at Wamego West Elementary School as an Administrative Assistant for over 27 years before retiring.
Judi was a beautiful soul who loved her family and friends fiercely. She never missed a ballgame, a play, a choir concert or any activity that her grandchildren participated in. This often meant being at a ballpark every night of the week in the summertime. She loved it and wouldn’t have it any other way.
Judi was known for her amazing cooking and hospitality. Her favorite thing was spending time with her family. She loved playing cards and dominos with them. She loved playing tennis with Gerald when she was physically able to. She also loved to go camping in Colorado with Gerald and family. Council Grove Lake was her favorite local spot to camp.
Judi had unwavering faith and was a very active member of Trinity Baptist Church. She loved facilitating several Women’s Bible Studies through the years and could always be found helping her brothers and sisters in Christ in any way she possibly could. You could definitely see her love for God in everything she did in her life. Judi greatly loved and led her family well until her many years of struggles with heart disease, diabetes and the complications she endured from those finally took its toll. She was incredibly strong and fought these things until the end. It is impossible to sum up the life of this amazing woman and the love she has shown so many in her short time on earth.
“His lord said unto him, Well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of the lord” Matthew 25:23
Judi is survived by her husband, Gerald Schmidt, of Wamego, KS; a son, Christopher Schmidt (Shana); two daughters, Stephanie Dockter (Tracy), Stacie Frasier (Justin) all of Wamego, KS; two brothers, Buddie Dale Bunner (Barb) of West Virginia, Rick Bunner of Wamego, KS; ten grandchildren, Kaydra, Trevin, Tyler, Lauren, Kiersten, Luke, Kalen, Kaden, Blake, Chase; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and additional family members Tracy Bunner and Michael Arria. She was preceded in death by a brother Gary, a nephew Jacob, and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 15, 2021, at Trinity Baptist Church in Wamego. Burial will follow in the Wamego City Cemetery. She will lie in state Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. with family greeting friends from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Judi Schmidt memorial fund and those may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
