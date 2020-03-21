Juanita Janssen has been called to assist God with entertaining, book reviews and any other need that might provide grace and eloquence to her new heavenly home.
A life-long Kansan, Juanita died on Friday, March 20, at the age of 100 at The Ranch Nursing Home in Garden City, Kansas.
In heaven, she joins her husband, Alfred Janssen Jr., her parents John and Mamie Henderson, her brothers John and Ed, sister Lucille, plus her oldest grandson, Scott.
Together, Alfred and Juanita raised two sons – Alfred Janssen III of Scott City and Mark Janssen of Manhattan.
Juanita celebrated the accomplishments and cherished traveling with her five grandchildren – Scott, Craig, Kristin, Travis and Kelly – and adored her 11 great-grandchildren – Caroline and Cole in Bozeman, Mt.; Gillian and Shepherd in Fort Collins, Colo.; Avery, Tate, and Turner in Clarksville, Tenn.; Lincoln, Campbell, and Sullivan in Phoenix, Ariz.; and Grace in DeSoto, Kan.
In Juanita’s words, “I was born to be a grandmother.” Some of her most proud moments in life were showing off the grandkids in her travels of the world.
Juanita was blessed with a gift to verbally tell a story through her book reviews, plus simplified the Bible during her Sunday School teachings of nearly 70 years.
She entered the world on a snowy day – January 17, 1920 – in Whitewater, and would then spend her childhood in Wichita where she would graduate from North High.
Staying with her West Side Baptist Church teachings, she attended Ottawa University where she majored in history and thrived as a debater. It’s also at Ottawa where she met Alfred with the two later saying their “I dos” on December 20, 1943.
Scott City would become their home and farming their livelihood for the next four-plus decades until Alfred’s death in the fall of 1989.
Juanita enjoyed reading multiple newspapers on a daily basis and then discussing the pros and cons of her beloved K-State Wildcats and Scott City Beavers.
Juanita held numerous offices with the American Baptist Women’s organizations and was a pillar within Scott City’s First Baptist Church since 1946. She was also active in the development of the Scott County Library, plus active in the El Quartelejo Study Club and Scott County Historical Society.
In addition, she enjoyed the arts with a Madonna collection and mini-gallery of pieces painted by southwest artist Ted DeGrazia.
A youth Sunday School teacher instilled the value of – “Do It Well” – into Juanita’s DNA as a teenager, and she certainly did that through her cooking, dress, decorating and teachings during her 100 years of life.
Juanita is in a better place today, and that place is better because she is present.
Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, Kansas with Pastor Bob Arts presiding.
Interment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, Kansas.
Memorials In Lieu of Flowers can be made to the Scott County Library or Scott County Arts Council in care of Price and Sons Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.