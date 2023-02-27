Joyce Tooley Feb 27, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joyce Marie (Murphy) Tooley, 89, passed peacefully in her sleep Sunday February 26, 2023 in Wamego, Kansas.Arrangements are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Police report for Feb. 27, 2023 K-State women rally, lose late at West Virginia 67-58 Supreme Court student loan case: The arguments explained Winds shred Southern Plains; California to see more snow Doyle McManus: Jimmy Carter's presidency looks better now than in 1980. Is there a lesson for Joe Biden? Jay Ambrose: Helping Ukraine may mean helping the world Ensemble, assemble! 'Everything' cast celebrates SAG triumph 'Dilbert,' Scott Adams lose distributor over racist remarks Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan flown to KU Medical Center after two-car crash on Seth Child Road Friday morning"MIRACLE" | AMS 7th-grade basketball team wins game with 35 points, honoring Kent Dick's 35 years in districtFormer K-State milling specialist Mark Fowler dies at 52Mark FowlerJamie Lynn Spears: 'Zoey 101 reboot is bittersweet'Former Bob's Diner owner sentenced to nearly 25 years for child rapeLAST HURRAH | KSU's Ahearn Fieldhouse hosts final athletic event after 72 years of serviceMartinez selected in 2nd round of USFL draftFormer K-State punter to play Canadian footballCara Delevingne wants to 'take time to heal' Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 0 Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.