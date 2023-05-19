Joyce Idilla Swallow, 91, Manhattan Kansas, died May 17, 2023 at home with her family by her side. Joyce was born July 13, 1931 in Cloud County Kansas to Charles and Maude (Sommers) Kaiser. Joyce attended a one room school house and graduated from Miltonvale High School in 1949, and then attended Huntington University in Indiana. After one year, Joyce was homesick and returned to Kansas where she taught elementary school in a one room school in rural Kansas. Joyce enjoyed teaching, and decided to attend Kansas State University where she earned a degree in Education. After graduation she taught at Lincoln Elementary School in Clay Center, Kansas.
Joyce met her future husband on a blind date, and married Clarence W. Swallow on May 26, 1956 in Miltonvale, Kansas. They made their home in the Ashland Community near Manhattan, Kansas, where Clarence completed a Master’s degree in Soil Science. Joyce and Clarence were married 63 years and had two children; Joy and Kevin Swallow. Joyce is survived in death by her daughter Joy, son Kevin, son-in-law Brian Ball, grandson Alexander Ball, Alexander’s wife Anna Stelmach, and great grandson Henry August Ball, all residing in Kansas City Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Maude Kaiser, and by her brothers Wayne, Elmo and Donald Kaiser. Joyce was predeceased by her husband Clarence.
Joyce was creative in all her endeavors. Whether it was interior design, antiquing, gardening, rug hooking or pie making there was always a project going on. Joyce’s pie making skills were legendary! She was a member of the Association of Traditional Hooking Artists and was an accomplished rug hooker. Joyce and Clarence built a custom home designed by their daughter Joy and son-in-law Brian in 1988. She loved gardening, every home she lived in was surrounded by glorious flower gardens.
What Joyce wanted most of all was to be a mother, and she was a great one!
The service held on their wedding anniversary May 26th, 2023. The family will greet friends during a visitation at 9:30 am, and the service will follow at 10:30 am at the Ashland Community Church, Manhattan Kansas. Burial will be at the Ashland Community Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in memory of Joyce Swallow can be made to the Ashland Community Church Building Fund, or to The Gardens at Kansas State University. Contributions may be left in the care of Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home located at 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan Kansas, 66502.
