Wichita, Kansas - 78, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021. Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Joyce was a loving wife for over 57 years, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the owner and operator of Flat Earth Clay Works along with her husband, Michael, and for over 40 years they were involved in many art shows. Joyce loved to sew, cook, and quilt, and she donated quilts and blankets to hospital newborn units. She attended KSU where she met her husband. Preceded in death by her parents, Gerald "Jerry" Fritz and Agnes Maxine Fritz-Meek, as well as 1 grandchild. Survivors: husband, Michael; children, Scott Schyler, Greg Schlyer, Michelle Sullivan all of Wichita, Eric (Allison) Schlyer of Dallas, TX, Jennifer (Scott) Godwin of Moore, OK; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Max (Kay) Fritz of Manhattan, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial established with Kansans for Life, 3301 W. 13th St. N., Wichita, KS 67203. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. www.dlwichita.com
