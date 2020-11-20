Joyce Ann Nelson, age 82, of Manhattan, died November 19, 2020, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
She was born July 25, 1938, in Manhattan, the daughter of Charles Lake, Sr. and Rachel Marie (Schiller) Lake.
On December 9, 1956, she was married to Melvin Dale Nelson. They were the second couple to be married in the then new St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.
Joyce worked in food service at the Kansas State Student Union for 20 years, and was known for being able to improvise recipes.
She was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. She has also volunteered as a 4-H Leader, project leader for 4-H and was a camp supervisor at Rock Springs.
Joyce enjoyed gardening, roses and flowers, her yard art, quilting, patching her family’s jeans, collecting key chains, baking cookies for her grandchildren, Conway Twitty, Dale Earnhardt, and watching “Top Gun”.
She was preceded in death by her husband Melvin on May 31, 2010. She was also preceded in death by her parents and five siblings: Charles Lake, Jr., Mildred Moore, Carl Lake, Everett Lake and Glenn Lake.
Survivors include her two children: David E. Nelson and his wife Beth of Memphis, TN, and Julie Wasinger and her husband Daniel of Fort Collins, CO; eight grandchildren: Deborah, Matthew, Hannah, Brandon, Mikayla, Madison, Dylan and Hunter; one great-grandson Gabriel; and four siblings: Lula Zeiber and her husband Larry, Jim Lake, Dannie Lake and his wife Linda and Raymond Lake and his wife Judy.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Monday at the St. Luke’s Lutheran Church with Reverend Michael J. Schmidt officiating. To view the service you may go to the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Facebook page. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery southeast of Manhattan.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.