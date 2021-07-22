Joyce Christine Lovin, 82, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, July 13th, 2021.
Joyce was born in Hoxie, Kansas on March 24, 1939, to Edwin and Dorothy (Crotchett) Lovin.
She attended a one room schoolhouse St. Paul Grade School in Sheridan County and Sheridan Community High School in Hoxie, Kansas and was a member of the Hoxie Methodist Church.
After working a year in Hoxie, she attended Kansas State University and was crowned the National Sweetheart of the Sigma Theta Epsilon Men’s Christian Fraternity. Later, she moved to Topeka, Kansas where she worked several jobs often at the same time. She started her career at Montgomery Ward and was promoted to Personnel Manager. She retired in 2019 from the State of Kansas Bureau of Water Management. She moved back to Manhattan, KS where she enjoyed attending K-State athletic events and listening to the K-State Marching Band.
Survivors include her daughter, Pam Grant (Richard) of Topeka; brothers, Robert Lovin (Louise), of Manhattan, Rex Lovin (Ronda), of Salina, Melvin Lovin (Kou), of Hoxie, Jack Lovin (Sylvia), of Wichita; sister-in-law, Patricia Lovin (widow of Richard), of Ellis; sisters, Mary Phillips (widow of Stanley), of Hugoton, Cynthia Gallaway (Keith), of Carbondale; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Martin, Thomas, William “Bill”, Richard, Steven; two sisters, Edna Lucille and Carol; sister-in-law, Lodeska Lovin; and brother-in-law, Stanley Phillips.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, July 23rd at Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio St., Salina, Kansas. Burial will follow at Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina, Kansas.
Donations may be made to Kansas State University Marching Band Building Fund, sent in care of Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, 1317 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
To send an online condolence, visit www.irvinparkview.com or on Facebook.
A Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation service.
