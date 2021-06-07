Joyce Ann Fronce, age 79, of Manhattan, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 at Stoneybrook Health and Rehab.
She was born on February 27, 1942 in Manhattan, the daughter of Clyde Leroy and Vera Mae (Huntsman) Fronce. She was baptized at the First Baptist Church and graduated from Manhattan High School
Joyce was a nanny and caregiver for people of all ages. She enjoyed attending TOPS meetings and playing cards and dominos. She loved spending time with her family and traveling.
She is survived by two sisters-in-law, Darlene Fronce of Manhattan and Nellie Fronce of Chapman and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Clyde Dwayne Fronce and Larry Joe Fronce and three nephews, Dwayne Fronce, Kenneth Fronce and Jeffrey Fronce.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home with Rev. Melanie Nord officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Monday. Burial will be in the Carnahan Creek Cemetery
Memorials may be made to Stoneybrook Health and Rehab. Contributions may be left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com
