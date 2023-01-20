Joyce E. Ice, 87, of Topeka, passed away surrounded by her family Thursday, January 19, 2023.
She was born September 15, 1935, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Arthur and Vona (Purvis) Bauman. She graduated from Topeka High School in 1953. Later in life, she attended Washburn University and earned an Associate Degree.
Joyce married Merlin F. Ice on September 18, 1955 in Topeka, Kansas. They had three children, Carl, Keith and Terri. She was a proud mother and supported her children and grandchildren in all of their endeavors. She was a constant presence at her family’s sporting activities. Joyce was a Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader.
She was a member of Auburn Presbyterian Church for nearly 40 years with her husband, Merlin. She was a part of the Missionary Society, Navigators and the women's bible study group. She was also a member of the Topeka High School Alumni Lunch Club and the Capper’s Friends Dinner Club.
Her husband was a resident at Aldersgate Village and while he was living there, she began reading the bible to women residents. This grew to an organized activity after her husband’s passing.
Joyce was a para professional in the classroom at the Capper Foundation for 20 years. Her impact and relationships continued after her retirement.
She survived by her children, Carl (Mary) R. Ice, Keith (Nancy) R. Ice, and Terri (Charles) Long; grandchildren, Marshall (Megan) Ice, Karen Ice, Jamie (Ryan) Perkins, Kyle (Amanda) Ice, Kristen (Joseph) Anderson and Kathyrn (Scott) Peterson; great grandchildren, Jadzia Anderson, Jacob Perkins, Sydney Anderson, Evan Perkins, Ruby Perkins, Charles Anderson, Truman Peterson, Elliot Ice, Everett Ice; one sister, Joan Anderson and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merlin F. Ice and her parents.
Her family will greet relatives and friends from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Penwell Gabel Funeral Home, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66604. A funeral service will be at 1:00 pm., Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Penwell Gabel Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, in Topeka. In her honor, memorial contributions may be made to Auburn Presbyterian Church, 1101 N. Washington St., Auburn, KS 66402.
