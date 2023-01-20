Joyce E. Ice, 87, of Topeka, passed away surrounded by her family Thursday, January 19, 2023.

She was born September 15, 1935, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Arthur and Vona (Purvis) Bauman. She graduated from Topeka High School in 1953. Later in life, she attended Washburn University and earned an Associate Degree.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.