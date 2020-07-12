Edris Joy Socolofsky Norvell was born January, 29, 1923 in Osborne County, KS. She passed away in Nashville, TN on July 3, 2020. Her parents were Alexander E. Socolofsky and Ella Popp Socolofsky of Marion, KS. Joy was the fourth of five daughters.
At an early age, Joy and her family moved to Marion, KS where she attended school, graduating from Marion High School in 1940. She was a member of the National Honor Society and enjoyed being in school plays. She graduated from Emporia State Teachers’s College in 1945 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English.
Joy and Ensign Lawrence W. Norvell, US Navy met at Emporia State Teacher’s College and were married May 29, 1943 in Marion, KS. When Lawrence served aboard a destroyer in the South Pacific, Joy worked at First Loan Company in Kansas City, MO and also Beech Aircraft in Wichita, KS. After World War II, they lived in Moran, KS, for three years, where daughter Nancy was born and then moved to Manhattan, KS, in 1949. Her three sons, Mark, Bruce and Gary were born in Manhattan, KS. Joy worked at the Manhattan Public Library and Campbell’s store.
Lawrence passed away on June 29, 2006. In 2009, Joy moved to a retirement community in Nashville, TN to be near her daughter, Nancy.
In addition to her sister, Janice Case of Overland Park, KS, Joy is survived by Nancy (David) Fruetel, Nashville, TN; Mark (Paula) Norvell, Tulsa, OK; Bruce (Kay) Norvell, Canton, GA and Gary Norvell (Colleen Boothby), Takoma Park, MD. There are 11 grandchildren, Matthew (Amy) Fruetel; Polly (Santiago) Borasino; Jonathan (Anne) Fruetel; Amy (Robert) Tserenkov; Scott (Melanie)Norvell; Susannah (P. Dave) Larson; Jessica (Matt) Lewis; Adrienne (Ric) Dedicatoria; Peter (Rachel) Norvell; Emma Norvell; and Zoe Norvell. … And 21 great grandchildren.
Joy was all about family and enjoyed reading, church, clubs, and many friends. Her life was woven into the fabric of Manhattan, KS as she supported her husband, Larry Norvell’s career as Director of music for Manhattan Public Schools and Manhattan Municipal Band.
Joy was truly a part of the “greatest generation”. She was born into a time of depression and dust storms, waited for her husband to come home from war, raised four children…. And just never stopped for 97 years. She was remarkable…. A Joy.
Memorial contributions may be made to Guardian Hospice, 741 Cool Springs Blvd., #102, Franklin, TN 37067. An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775
