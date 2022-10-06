Heaven has claimed the life of Joy C. Johnson of Manhattan, KS. She was 83 years old and died peacefully on October 4, 2022 at Meadowlark Hills. She fought a battle with cancer for the last year.

Joy was born on May 1, 1939 in Plainville, KS to Louis and Opal Hrabe. She was a graduate of Stockton High School, class of 1957. She moved to Manhattan, KS to attend Manhattan Christian College where she met the love of her life, Dennis Johnson. They were married on December 20, 1958.

