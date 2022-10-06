Heaven has claimed the life of Joy C. Johnson of Manhattan, KS. She was 83 years old and died peacefully on October 4, 2022 at Meadowlark Hills. She fought a battle with cancer for the last year.
Joy was born on May 1, 1939 in Plainville, KS to Louis and Opal Hrabe. She was a graduate of Stockton High School, class of 1957. She moved to Manhattan, KS to attend Manhattan Christian College where she met the love of her life, Dennis Johnson. They were married on December 20, 1958.
Dennis and Joy raised two children, Judy Jo (1960) and David Duane (1961). They spent their early married years in Abilene, KS where Dennis worked at KP&L and Joy received a bachelor’s degree from Marymount College in Salina, KS. Joy taught social sciences at Abilene High School. They also managed the King Solomon Christian Camp near Solomon, KS while working their jobs in Abilene. Joy was well known for her excellent homemade food she prepared for the campers each summer.
The Lord called them to move to Manhattan, KS and join the Manhattan Christian College family. They held several job positions depending on the needs of the College. After the high school graduations of their children from Manhattan High School, Dennis and Joy moved to the Johnson family farm south of Abilene, KS to take care of Grandpa Frank and the farm. During this time, Joy enjoyed raising a few horses and showing them with her daughter and grandchildren. She won several awards on the Eastern Kansas Horseman’s Association and made many friends.
Faith and Family were a big part of Joy’s life. She cherished her personal relationship with her savior, Jesus Christ. She loved studying her Bible and preparing Bible lessons to share with others. She also loved playing the piano and organ for church services. Joy was a faithful member of the First Christian Church in Abilene and the University Christian Church in Manhattan. Joy was a loving, caring grandmother who was very generous. She loved spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren and her great granddaughters even as she was battling cancer during the past year.
Joy is survived by her daughter, Judy Parsons and husband, Bob of Hugoton, KS; sons David Johnson and wife Keiko of Manhattan and Bill Watt and wife, Katherine of Junction City, KS; Grandchildren Eli Gantenbein, Salina; Levi Gantenbein and wife Katelyn, Manhattan; Claire Johnson, San Diego, CA and Donny Johnson, Manhattan. Great granddaughters Emma and Amelia Gantenbein, Manhattan. Her sisters Betty Raney of CA and Phyllis Hart of Plainville; and her brother, Debert Hrabe and wife Jeanne of Overland Park, KS. She will be missed by her many extended family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Johnson; her parents; her step father, Leo Bonneau; her brother Doyal Hrabe.
A private family celebration is being planned for the near future. Memorial donations are
suggested to Manhattan Christian College, 1415 Anderson Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.