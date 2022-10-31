Joseph (Joe) H. Watson, 74, of Manhattan, passed away early Sunday morning, October 30th, at Kansas City Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri.
Joseph (Joe) Hoit Watson was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas on April 7, 1948, the son of Emma Louise (Tharp) Watson, of Port Richie, Florida, and the late Roy Julian Watson. He was united in marriage to Tongta Kookuan at Ft. Riley Chapel, and she survives of their home in Manhattan, Joe was a BS graduate of KSU in History, and he was a retired First Sergeant with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He and Tongta were members of the Blue Valley Memorial United Methodist Church in Manhattan. Joe worked as a Corrections Supervisor at Riley County Police Department. After his retirement, he became a preparer for H&R Block for over 20 yrs. Joe was also active at the American Legion where he loved to play and help with playing bingo
Joseph is survived by his wife of the home; a daughter, Karen L. Watson, of Manhattan;
a step-son, Kittipong (Kristen) Hunnell, of Prairie Village; two brothers, Keith Watson, of Michigan; Dennis Watson, of Higginsville, Missouri; his grandson, Jace Hunnell, and granddaughter, Jilian Hunnell
The family will receive friends at the Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home. 1317 W. Poyntz on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022, at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery with Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. officiating.
Contributions for the American Heart Association/Alzheimers may be sent to the funeral home. For more information or to send a condolence, visit www.irvinparkview.com. Arrangements entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview.
