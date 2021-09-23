Joseph Richards Sep 23, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joseph "Joe" Richards, 51, of Manhattan, passed away Friday, September 17th, at his residence. Services are pending with Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Melvin Van Peebles, godfather of Black cinema, dies at 89 Mormon church to require masks in temples amid COVID surge Met season to open with first-ever opera by Black composer US Sen. Marshall seeks honorable discharge for troops rejecting vaccine Cats' Cupboard keeping perishables chilled while waiting for fridges Police report for Sept. 22, 2021 City approves $30M bid for levee project City gives final approval to 2022 budget Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLongtime historical museum director Cheryl Collins dies at 68Chris Klieman: Injured K-State QB Skylar Thompson 'week to week' going forwardKansas State holds serve at home, tops Nevada 38-17Starting Kansas State DE Khalid Duke 'done for the year' with season-ending leg injuryNew Jersey teenager dies in rollover accident on I-70Air guitarists shred imagined instruments for final Third Thursday of the yearK-State to honor Family of the Year during football game SaturdayK-State offering buyouts for faculty members near retirementKansas State enters latest Associated Press pollGame time revealed for Kansas State's Oct. 2 home contest versus Oklahoma Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads M109510 2021 Amended Garage Sale 3016 Arbor Drive. Fri., Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.