Joseph Neil Johnston, age 74, of St. George, died suddenly February 1, 2021, at his residence.
He was born December 19, 1946, in Wayne, Nebraska. Joe graduated from Eudora High School in 1965.
He was married to Patricia Jolene Neis on August 30, 1966, in St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Eudora, KS.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, June 5 th , at the Eudora Cemetery, Eudora, KS, with Reverend Paul Barkey officiating.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the American Diabetes Association or the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
