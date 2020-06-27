Joseph Leland Wait, age 51 of Clay Center, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Salina Regional Health Center.
He was born on June 22, 1969 in Clay Center, the son of Leland McKinley and Jolene Kay (Cramer) Wait.
Complete obituary and service information will be announced later by the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.