Joseph Neil Johnston, age 74, of St. George, died suddenly February 1, 2021, at his residence.
He was born December 19, 1946, in Wayne, Nebraska, the son of Roy Lee and Ivy Irene (Horrell) Johnston. Joe graduated from Eudora High School in 1965.
He was married to Patricia Jolene Neis on August 30, 1966, in St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Eudora, KS.
Joe served for 12 years in the United States Air Force as a Crew Chief. He served in Vietnam in 1972-1973. He also was in the National Guard as a Mess Sergeant for. He served as a Deputy Sheriff in Douglas County, Kansas, for 20 years. Following Joe’s retirement, they moved to Davenport, NE, and then to St. George, KS, in 2011.
Joe was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Eagles Lodge, Kaw Valley Muzzle Loaders Association, and the National Rifle Association.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking, gardening and just started bee keeping.
Survivors include his wife Patricia of the home; two daughters: Ginny Gillmore and her husband Todd of St. George, KS, and Amy Reed and her husband Michael of Burr Oak, KS; three sisters: Diana Galloway of Mountain View, AR, Donna Willoughby of Conway, AR, and Roiann Hudspeth of Onia, AK; five grandchildren: Jesse Taylor (Susan), Ryan Hinds (Amanda), Trevor Hinds, Sara Hinds and Jeryn Gillmore; and two great-grandchildren: Jovie Taylor and Willard Hines; and he was looking forward to his three great-granddaughter that is expected soon.
Cremation is planned. Family and friends may stop by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home from 1:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 10 th to pay their respects. Graveside services will be held at a later date in Eudora, KS, when it is safe for everyone to attend.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the American Diabetes Association or the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
