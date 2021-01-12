Joseph “Joe” Wylie Cavin was born on September 1, 1949 to Lyman and Mary Cavin, in Clay Center, Kansas. They lived in Manhattan while Lyman finished school, then they moved to Wichita. Joe attended Southeast High School, graduating in 1967.
After one year at K-State, Joe enlisted in the Army. He served one tour in Vietnam with the 268th Aviation Battalion as an avionics, communication and navigation radio repairman. In 1971, Joe moved back to Manhattan where he lived until his death on January 9, 2021. He was a Union carpenter in the Manhattan area.
Joe’s passion for fishing started as a young boy with his Grandfather, George Wylie. He loved playing pool, gardening, many outdoor activities, and music. Music was a huge part of Joe’s life from listening, to playing his guitar and attending concerts with friends. Joe’s circle of friends and family are many, sharing his passions and swapping stories of life.
Joe was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
His family that remains are his mother: Mary Cavin; sister: Marilou Cavin (James Hopper) of Lawrence; brother: John Cavin and his family, Marie, Rachel (Quinn, Amaya and Aria) and Bobby of Dodge City; an aunt and cousins on his father and mother’s side and many friends.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday January 18, 2021 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas. Private Graveside services will be at a later date in the Hebron Cemetery, Clay Center, Kansas. The family will hold a public service in the future when it is safe for everyone to attend.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
