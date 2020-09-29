Joseph “Joe Bobby” Boller, age 79, passed away on Thursday September 24, 2020 at his daughter’s residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on May 3, 1941 in Manhattan, Kansas the son of Charles and Ruth (Harold) Boller. He was a tireless worker in the construction field, lastly with Parker Hannifin of Manhattan.
On August 24, 1963, he was united in marriage to Roseann Woodyard in Manhattan. Two children were born to this union: Michael and Cheri. They later divorced, but remained friends.
Joe loved to live life to the fullest and bringing happiness to everyone he encountered. He loved being the center of attention by getting you to laugh hysterically with his stories. He enjoyed traveling, playing games and taking care of his collections. Above all, he loved every minute he was able to spend with his children, grandchildren, great-grandson and all of his family and friends.
Survivors include his son: Michael Boller and his wife Susan of Manhattan and their daughters: Maddie and Hayden Boller; his daughter: Cheri Blaise of St. George and her children: Colton Magnuson and Mickenzie (Jacob) Blaise and great-grandson: Kason Blaise. He is also survived by his loving companion: Irene LaCharite along with many other family and friends.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday October 2, 2020 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas. Private Graveside Services will be held at a later date in the Sunset Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Purple Paws in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at: www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.