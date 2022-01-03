Josefa Rodriguez Jan 3, 2022 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josefa Rodriguez, age 84, of Manhattan, died December 31, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.She was born on March 17, 1937.Complete obituary information is pending and will be announced by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Josefa Rodriguez Obituary Manhattan Funeral Home Hospice House Information Pend Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News USD 383 reinstates districtwide mask requirement Geary County hospital to close ICU, citing nursing shortage and 'fiscal' problems Manhattan animal shelter reopens to the public after COVID-related closure It's a boy | Ascension Via Christi welcomes its first baby of 2022 Ayoka Lee earns Player of the Week honors Mark Smith named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week Document Prince Andrew claims prevents lawsuit is released RCPD launches online crime reporting Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesK-State guard Markquis Nowell misses Big 12 opener at Oklahoma1 person dies of COVID-19; 148 new cases reportedFormer Wildcat named 24th head coach of Butler Community CollegeAggieville finds new location for Little Apple Ball DropHere's how the K-State football team is handling coronavirus testing heading into the Texas BowlElise Ann BallardLOOKING AHEAD | New KSU president, declining enrollment, USD 383 construction and moreUSD 383 to consider return to district-wide mask requirement during special meeting Monday‘We want to win’: Collin Klein focused on beating LSU, not speculation on becoming Kansas State’s offensive coordinatorAllan Cyriacks Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Fort Riley Assistant Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.