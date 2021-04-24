Joretta Marie Varnadore, 89, of Wamego, Kansas, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Wamego.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Wamego. Joretta will lie-in-state on Monday beginning at 3:00 pm at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home with a visitation from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. A Rosary prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm. www.campanellastewart.com.
