Jon W. “Fuzz” Schell, age 58, of Marysville, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Community Memorial Health Care in Marysville. Viewing will be at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church in Marysville, from noon to 7:00 pm, Monday, family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00pm with Rosary following. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church. Burial is at St. Gregory Catholic Cemetery. Terry-Christie Funeral Home, Waterville, is in charge of arrangements. www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com.

