Jon Carl Londeen, age 81, of Chapman, KS died October 8, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan, as the result of a 7-week battle with COVID-19.
He was born on February 17, 1939, in Chapman, the son of Gordon F. and Wilma I. (Coulson) Londeen.
Jon graduated from Chapman High School (DCCHS) in 1957. He then attended Kansas State University and earned his degree in Business Administration in 1961. He received a commission as 2 nd Lieutenant from ROTC at Kansas State, and took his basic training at Fort Benning, GA.
He married Kathlyn Sue Boles on August 2, 1960, at the Chapman United Methodist Church.
They were stationed at Fort Lewis, WA, until his discharge from active duty in 1963 at the rank of 1 st Lt. He then served 5 years in the U.S. Army Reserves as a Captain.
In the fall of 1963, they returned to Chapman where he and his parents purchased Lorson Hardware, and combined with the furniture store that his father owned to become Londeen Hardware and Furniture. The family owned and operated the hardware and furniture store, and after his father passed away in 1976, he took over the operation of the Londeen Funeral Chapel that was started by his father.
Jon served as Mayor and on the Chapman City Council for several terms, and was very proud that Indian Hill Golf Course was built during one of his terms as mayor. He thought there was no better place in the world than Chapman, Kansas.
He was a member of the Chapman United Methodist Church his entire life, and was a member of the American Legion Post # 240, Chapman Lions Club, Masonic Lodge, Abilene Elks Club, Junction City Eagles Lodge, Kansas Funeral Directors Association and the National Funeral Directors Association.
Jon is survived by his wife Kathlyn “Kay” Londeen; three sons: Jon David “JD”, Kevin Charles (Karen), and Eric Scott (Julie); and four granddaughters: Kirsten, Rachel, Emily and Lauren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Jane Schnell.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from Noon until 7:00 P.M. Monday, October 12 th , at the Londeen Funeral Chapel, 206 West 5 th Street, Chapman. As the Londeen family grieves the loss of Jon due to COVID-19, please respect our request to wear a mask and social distance. A family graveside service will be held at the Indian Hill Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chapman United Methodist Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.