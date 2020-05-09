Jon Bonawitz, age 66, died on Thursday May 7, 2020 at Midland Care Hospice, Topeka, Kansas.
He was born on June 20, 1953 in Manhattan the son of Henry and Marie (Storck) Bonawitz. He
graduated from Manhattan High with the class of 1971. Jon was a welder for Housing & Dining at
Kansas State University.
On June 23, 1973, he was united in marriage to Sherry Roberts in Manhattan.
Jon had many interests in life including fishing, wood-working and welding. He especially enjoyed
riding his motorcycles. Above all, he loved being with his wife Sherry and his family.
Survivors include his wife: Sherry of the home; 3 brothers: Gary Bonawitz & his wife Sharon of
Manhattan, Tim Bonawitz & his wife Pat of Manhattan and Daniel Bonawitz & his wife Pamela of West
Virginia.
Private Family Graveside Services will be at a later date. A registry book will be available from 8:00 am
Monday May 11 until 8:00 pm Wednesday May 13 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Johnson Cancer Center at KSU in care of the Yorgensen-
Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
