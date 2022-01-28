Jon Howard Allen, age 77, of Leonardville, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, Nebraska.
He was born on March 20, 1944 in Manhattan, the son of Archie L. and Regina Margaret (Foveaux) Allen. Following high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in California.
On September 16, 1972 in Santee, California, he married Alice Clara Anna Clayton. She preceded him in death in 2017.
Jon worked in the custodial department at Riley County High School for many years, retiring in 2017. Early in his working career he was a fireman for the Manhattan Fire Department. He enjoyed woodworking, furniture making, small construction and renovation projects, working on cars, and fishing. Most of all, Jon loved his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother.
He is survived by his children, John Graham and wife Stacy of Stockton, Missouri, Jayme Thomas of Riley, Jim Graham and wife Kathy of Leonardville, Charlie Allen of Manhattan, Dan Allen and wife Sue of Leonardville, Tina Flores and husband Chepe of Leonardville, Shane Allen and wife Loree of Leonardville and Kenny Foster of Leonardville; his sisters, Patty Jensen of Manhattan and Darlene Allen of Topeka; his grandchildren, Ashley Graham, Amber Kuntzsch, Emily Graham, Randi Graham, Ryan Allen, Marco Flores, Shyanna Flores, Jim Graham, Jonathon Graham, Patience Tichener, Sarah “Sissy” Peterson, Cassi Flores, Wes March, Hannah March, Adele March, Rachel Allen, Nic Allen and Sammy Allen and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Brenda Allen Morgan and five siblings, Charles “Jim” Allen, Evelyn “Sis” Keller, Ray “Boots” Allen, Edward “Nug” Allen and Mary “Betty” Wood.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 31, 2022 at the Alert Covenant Church with Pastor Dwight Diller officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Leonardville City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Jon Allen Memorial Fund and left in care of the Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.