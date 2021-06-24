Born 1/8/1948 to SGM Jackson Lee Corn and Yolanda Bernadette Mickle. Kitty went to be with the Lord 6/12/2021.
She married Robert Gary Sugg in 1970 in which they had three children: Michelle, Eric, and Robert “RJ”.
She later married USMC retired Gary L Mason, the love of her life.
Kitty was very well known in the Manhattan area for many years. She was a talented Beauty Stylist and Cosmetician at Beauty Mart who had many clients who adored her for both her vivacious personality as well as her skills. She later got a job working for KSU as a housekeeper at Moore Hall which she enjoyed very much and became the mom away from home for students in the dorms. They really loved her, she gave them comfort and lots of laughs as well as good advice. Her retirement came and she moved on to being a homemaker in Texas with her husband. She loved her grandchildren and would spend weeks out of the summer in Texas with them where they would swim in the pond.
Kitty enjoyed many hobbies such as cake decorating, crocheting, knitting, cooking, and her fun of collecting Teletubby dolls and toys. Courageous as always and even did a Zip line in Punta Canta in her late 60’s although being afraid of heights. Loved road trips and driving in her big truck with the windows down and playing country music, especially Jimmy Buffett (even if it was hot out). Like she would tell me…better put your hair back! She was known for her cabbage rolls and fried pork chops amongst other things. This great lady was a good listener and a generous giving person. Her mother Yolanda, spelled different than her name, was the only known holocaust survivor of her immediate family from Poland.
Mrs. Kitty was preceded in death by her parents, and her only two sons: Eric 2000 and RJ 2018
Surviving in the home is her husband, Gary Mason.
Surviving family, not including the many friends and extended family: Sister Diana Board (John) of Manhattan, KS, Daughter in law Lora Sugg of Hardin, MO, Daughter Athena ‘Michelle’ Edwards of Derby, KS, Step son USMC Terry Mason (Tara) of Hewitt, TX, Grandson USAF Kristopher Edwards (Katy) of South Korea, Grandson Zachary Edwards -Somsen of Wichita, KS, Grandson Warren Michael Edwards of Derby, KS, Granddaughter Jordyn Mason of Hewitt, TX, Granddaughter Kaylee Michelle Sugg of Hardin, MO, Niece Athena Watters of Las Vegas, NV, Niece Driana Board of Manhattan, KS, great grandchildren Thayden and Hannah Edwards of Rock, KS, great grandchildren Fihnley, Rhett, Rhyse of South Korea. Special former family Aunt Carrie Kleiner of Riley, KS as well as Mary Crawford (Steve), Jill Olller, and Laura Sugg. Special friend and caretaker Ruby Costilla (Hugo) and children Hugo JR, Julian, Sofia, and Mateo (peanut) of Lott, TX. Good friends Betty Seibold and Yvonne Richards, she loved ya’ll!
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday June 26, 2021 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan. Private inurnment will be held at a later date.
The family suggests memorial contributions in memory of Kitty to the Spina Bifida Association. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.