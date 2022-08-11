Johnny Gamino Aug 11, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Johnny Edward Gamino, age 63, of Mayetta, died August7, 2022, at University of Kansas Health System – St. Francis, Topeka.He was born May 22, 1959, in Manhattan.Complete obituary and service information will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Riley County reports additional COVID-19 related death Travelers are starting to get a break from higher airfares Church news for Aug. 11, 2022 K-State soccer falls at Wyoming in exhibition Chiefs' coaches provide insight into position groups as preseason is on the horizon Lower prices offer Americans slight reprieve from inflation Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJerry WeisUSD 383 administrator reflects on special education's value amid staffing needsFrankfort football coach remembers predecessor, former coachFamily tradition: Gramatica kicking legacy extends to next generationFormer Bob's Diner owner looks to withdraw from plea deal in child rape caseK-State's Hall II hopes to help next generation of player with new bookWoman dead, man injured in Junction City stabbingProposed Riley County, Manhattan, USD 383 budgets bring average property tax bill up 7%Riley County property owners to get taxing entity noticeUSD 383 to stop using ‘Indians’ on future uniforms Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
