Johnny A. Crawshaw, age 77, of Clay Center, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at his residence.
He was born March 5, 1944 at Neodesha, the son of Arlo & Vivian (Shue) Crawshaw.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Clay Center United Methodist Church with Rev. Reuben Langat officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church. The Anderes-Pfeifley Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.apfunerals.com.
