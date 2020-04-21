John Richard Williams 71 years of age of Davenport, Florida, departed this life on April 14, 2020, to be with his Lord and Savior.
He was born June 14th, 1948 In Everett North Carolina to Annie (Hines) and James Williams.
He attended EJ Hayes High School and obtained a GED in Ft. Hood TX.
He attended college at Fort Riley, KS where he obtained his Associate's degree in general studies. He also earned his Bachelor of Science in business.
On May 6, 1985, two hearts became one when John married Iris (Pasternak) Williams. They were together for 35 years prior to her passing on April 21, 2019.
John went into military service in 1976 and retired as an SFC in 1996. During his time in the Army, he received a number of awards, The Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, The Army Commendation Medal, The Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal with 3 Bronze Service Stars and the Kuwait Liberation Medal.
John was a faithful and devoted member of the Pilgrim Baptist Church of Manhattan Kansas where he proudly served as an ordained Deacon. He loved teaching Sunday school and doing things around the church. His hobbies were singing in the male choir and in the main choir.
John is survived by his son, Kenneth Williams and his wife Leanne of Davenport, FL and his grandchildren Denice, Anthony. Lettice, Terrence, Kevin, Monica, Nadia, Harmony, Elijah, Daymon, Jaida, Micah, Noah & Naomi, and Seven Great Grandchildren. He had two sisters Evangeline Roberson and Betty Bridges of North Carolina, his two step-daughters and four step-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends around the world.
John was known to his friends, family, and anyone he met to be a man not easily forgotten.
He was smart and sharp-witted, full of life, funny and very meticulous. He had the ability to light up any room with his bigger than life personality. He was deeply loved by his family and friends, and his remarkable life of giving will be celebrated in our memories forever.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a public service, however, we will be hosting a Facebook Live Event on the Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Facebook page for those who wish to see John's visitation and internment, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 9:00 AM.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
