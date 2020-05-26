John Clayton White, Jr., 91, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. John was born on April 2, 1929 in Frederick Maryland to Ardella (Williams) and John White. He was raised by his grandmother on a dairy farm in York, PA, and attributed his success to the life lessons he learned from her.
John served 26, years in the United States Army retiring with the rank of Command Sergeant Major. During his military career he served numerous assignments in the United States as well as overseas including Germany, Vietnam, and Korea. John was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for Valor, Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal 3rd (OLC), and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry. His final assignment was as the Command Sergeant Major of the 1st Supply and Transportation Battalion, 1st Infantry Division of Fort Riley, KS.
During his tour in Germany, John met his "Schatz" Luise. John and Luise were united in marriage on July 23, 1950 in Kitzingen, Germany this union was blessed with one son, John C. White III. Luise preceded John in death on August 30, 2012. John visited her at the cemetery every day eventually relying on his dear friends Angie, Tracy, Walter, and Hildegard once he was no longer able to drive himself.
John received his Kansas Real Estate license in 1978 and sold properties throughout the state. He was an active member of the Flint Hills Association of Realtors maintaining a current license up to the final day of his life.
John, alongside Pete Zanella, started White-Zanella Liquor Store, which in 2001 became The Fridge Wholesale Liquor after partnering with Conrad Franz, and Kevin Neitzel. John was proud to help Kevin grow The Fridge into a top store in the state and loved visiting and joking with customers during his time at the store prior to retiring in 2006.
John and Luise joined the First United Methodist Church in 1967. He served on numerous church committees from local to state levels and formed the Morning Glory Choir for the non-traditional service. John was a huge supporter of both youth and families, not only in the church but also in the community.
John was a philanthropist. He and Luise were major contributors to the construction of the Good Shepard Hospice house. John served in many local organizations including Youthville, and the Riley County Historical Society as Director, Membership Secretary, Vice President, and President. He retired from the Riley County Historical Museum Board in 2019.
John was a member of the Manhattan Breakfast Optimist Club from 1979 until his death, representing the Optimist Club in an annual golf tournament that supported Childhood Cancer Camps. He was an Emeritus Trustee of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation from 2003-2017.
John was an avid bowler and traveled great distances for tournaments. His other hobbies included fishing, golfing, hunting, all sports, tending his rose bushes, and spending time friends.
John is survived by his son John C. White III of San Francisco, CA, his dear friends and loving caregivers Walter and Hildegard Bembry, and Tracy and Angie Dowling-Burnett.
Memorials in his name can be made to the First United Methodist Church and the Good Shepherd Hospice House.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.
