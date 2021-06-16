Services for John Spangler of Manhattan, who passed away March 30, 2020, peacefully at home, will be held Friday, June 18 at the First United Methodist Church at 10:30 am. Arrangements with Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home.
Latest News
- CLIFT | 'In the Heights' isn't just froth
- Millions fear eviction as housing crisis worsens
- After enrollment dips, public schools hope for fall rebound
- Tyler Lockett bobblehead to be released
- Riley County Health Department says COVID variants are becoming more prevalent
- Manhattan city commissioners wary of adding position for arts program
- Police report for June 16, 2021
- Pottawatomie County commissioners approve rezoning requests
Most Popular
Articles
- McCall Pattern's local printing facility, which has printed most of the nation's sewing patterns for more than 50 years, to close by end of year
- Riley County health officials say USD 383 parents uncooperative with contact tracers
- Is that a leak? Corps says dam was 'designed to leak' and seepage is normal
- Former Manhattan parks and rec employee charged with child sex crimes
- Revved up: Inaugural MHS all-class reunion fills Aggieville with car show, live music
- K-State alumni give $3 million for financial analysis center
- 'Jesus and John Wayne' exposes how 'warrior' Christianity fueled rise of Trump
- CEO of BetterLesson says diversity training program is not critical race theory
- Police investigating ex-USD 383 employee for another sex crime with a child
- Linda Lee Hicks
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.