John K. Shimp, 88, was a family man. On Thursday, December 23rd, 2021, John died at the Via Christi Village in Manhattan, KS. John was born in Anderson County, KS on May 31, 1933, to John Andrew and Edna Hicks Shimp.
He began his education, at Gravel Hill, a one room school, in Coffee County, KS. In 1945, his family moved to Madison, KS. While attending Madison High School he participated in all sports and worked for the Emch's S&E Feed Company. After graduating High School in 1952, with financial backing from the Emch's, John attended Kansas State College.
While in college, he married Shirley James on September 5, 1954, at the Madison Presbyterian Church. From this union, they were blessed with 5 children.
In 1956, John earned a B.S. degree in Feed Technology from the Kansas State College School of Agriculture. He began his professional career as a Milling Engineer with General Foods Corporation’s Corn Mill in Kankakee, IL. Four years later he transferred to the Pet Food Division. In 1972, John transferred to the Gaines Pet Food Plant in Topeka, KS where he was the Manufacturing Services Manager, and was involved in the implementation of the “Participative Management” program developed by Dr. W. Edwards Deming. This project redefined the way organizations viewed and implemented leadership roles and quality management. John retired in 1992 after 36 years of making dog food.
The Shimp Family was a camping family. John loved all aspects of nature: flora, fauna, birds, wildlife, fishing, hiking, and campfires.
After retirement John and Shirley moved to Manhattan, KS where they were enthusiastic WILDCAT FANS!!! John and Shirley also spent ten summers working in Yellowstone National Park for the Hamilton Family Stores. They spent time touring twenty-five foreign countries with John’s favorite being Germany.
Throughout his life, John was an active member in the Presbyterian Churches where he lived. He served as a church Trustee, Elder, Deacon and was a long- time Bridge Builder. He served on the Wednesday morning Community Breakfast Team and also was involved with various community organizations.
John is survived by: his wife of 67 years, Shirley James; his children: Paula (David) Cahill of Columbia, MO; James (DeAnn) Shimp of Wichita, KS; David (Frances) Shimp of Peculiar, MO; his daughter- in -laws; Vicky Shimp of Grandview, MO and Denise McHugh of Wichita, KS; his sister Norma Williams (E.L.) of Emporia, KS; his brother- in laws; Paul James (Nadine) of Emporia, KS and Will McClurkan of Goodlettsville, TN; his step- brother Leonard Schwab of Albuquerque, NM; 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. John is preceded in death by his parents, two sons: John Frederick and Daniel Charles; and five sisters: Vera, JoAnn, Frances, Jean, and Edna.
John was cremated. A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, January 6th, 2022 at Blakeley Cemetery, Madison, KS with the Reverend Bob Robison officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, or the Madison High School Scholarship Fund. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502, ymlfuneralhome.com.
