John Frederick Shimp died on March 6, 2020 at Hospice Austin’s Christopher House in Austin Texas, after a brief illness. John was born in Manhattan, Kansas on September 11, 1955 to John K and Shirley Dean (James) Shimp the eldest of their five children. He was a graduate of Topeka West High School. He received his BS in Chemical Engineering from Kansas State University and continued post graduate work in Environmental Engineering. He received a Masters of Divinity from Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary. Johns early career was as a petroleum engineer, while most of his professional life he worked for the US Army as a Certified Hazardous Materials Manager at Fort Riley Kansas. In semi- retirement he worked for Tractor Supply Company in Georgetown, Texas. John was a life-long Environmentalist and had a deep love and respect for all of creation. He was an avid bird watcher and always had his binoculars close by.
John is survived by his wife of 38 years, Vicky (Long), his daughter, Katherine Marie (Shimp) Pflughoeft and spouse Mark and their daughter, Ember Lee; and his sons, John Mathias, Sterling Paul, and Willison David; his parents John and Shirley; siblings Paula Marie (Shimp) Cahill and spouse David, James Bryan and spouse DeAnn, David Andrew and spouse Francis. John was preceded in death by his brother Daniel Charles.
A memorial service is planned for May in Madison, Kansas.
You may share a message or memory in the online memorial guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.