John A. Schnittker, Under Secretary of Agriculture for President Lyndon B. Johnson and later an influential Washington farm policy consultant, died September 13 at his home near Santa Ynez, California, of heart failure. He was 95.
He was born to John W. and Theodora (Steffan) Schnittker, at St. Leo, Kingman County, Kansas. He graduated from St. Leo Parochial School and in 1942 from Cunningham Rural High School as Valedictorian. In 1950 he graduated with honors from Kansas State University with a BS in Agricultural Economics. Later he earned an MS at Kansas State and a PhD from Iowa State University in Agricultural Economics.
Mr. Schnittker married Catherine Conroy in Beloit, Kansas in May 1950. He was called to active duty as a reserve army officer in January 1951. He served as an infantry platoon leader in Korea, and later as an aide-de-camp to the Assistant Division Commander. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service in “Ground Operations Against the Enemy”.
He was senior staff economist on the President’s Council of Economic Advisers in 1958-59 and volunteered in the 1960 campaign of former President John F. Kennedy. He became senior staff adviser to the Secretary of Agriculture and later USDA chief economist. President Johnson named him Under Secretary, then the second highest position at USDA, in 1965. As acting secretary in 1967, Schnittker signed the International Grains Arrangement on behalf of the United States.
He rejoined the KSU faculty as an associate professor agricultural economics in 1969 but returned to Washington the following year to join the Robert R. Nathan Associates economic consulting firm. In 1972 he founded Schnittker Associates, where he advised several leading food and agricultural organizations including the American Bakers Association, Pillsbury, Heinold Commodities, the Canadian Wheat Board, the World Bank and several overseas clients. During the 19702 and 1980s he became the ‘Go to’ source for agricultural reporters whom he invited for quarterly briefings on the state of the farm economy.
He married Joan Davidson in 1975. They moved to Santa Barbara county, California in 1991 where he was active in local and regional environmental issues.
He is survived by his wife Joan, six children, Joseph, John (Mary) of suburban Virginia, Martin (June) and Dan (Teresa) of Manhattan, Kansas, Ann Sparks (Jack) of Conifer, Colorado, and Alexa Suskin (Marc) of Brooklyn, NY, by 10 grandchildren, and by his brother Jerry of Great Bend, Kansas. His brothers Norman and Donald, and sister Joan preceded him in death.
A wonderful and caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, John will be missed by all who knew him for his wit, wisdom and loving nature.
