John Howard Schlup, age 98, of Manhattan, died August 29, 2022, at Meadowlark Hills – Wroten House.

 He was born the son of Walter Albert and Lena Esther (Morse) Schlup on September 24, 1923, in Elmdale, Kansas. While attending high school, he lived at and worked on his aunt and uncle’s (Elmer and Alice Sjogren) farm in Concordia, Kansas. He continued close ties to the Sjogren family throughout his life. In 1944 he returned to Emporia to begin working with the Santa Fe Railroad as a freight clerk and a dock foreman until his retirement in 1983. Throughout this time, he worked in Emporia, Osawatomie, Kansas City, and Topeka.

