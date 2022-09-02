John Howard Schlup, age 98, of Manhattan, died August 29, 2022, at Meadowlark Hills – Wroten House.
He was born the son of Walter Albert and Lena Esther (Morse) Schlup on September 24, 1923, in Elmdale, Kansas. While attending high school, he lived at and worked on his aunt and uncle’s (Elmer and Alice Sjogren) farm in Concordia, Kansas. He continued close ties to the Sjogren family throughout his life. In 1944 he returned to Emporia to begin working with the Santa Fe Railroad as a freight clerk and a dock foreman until his retirement in 1983. Throughout this time, he worked in Emporia, Osawatomie, Kansas City, and Topeka.
On January 1, 1946, in Topeka, Kansas, he married Wanda Louise Pratt. They started raising their two children in Kansas City, Kansas. In 1966 they moved to Tonganoxie, Kansas, and established Jawnacre Farm. Following retirement, John and Wanda were longtime residents of Lawrence, Kansas. After Wanda’s death in 2010, he moved to Manhattan in 2011 to be near his son’s family.
John raised registered Shorthorn cattle beginning in 1958. He shared his love of raising cattle with his son and daughter through various 4-H projects. He was active as a club leader and project leader in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. During his retirement, he continued to show his cattle in various venues including the American Royal cattle show. He continued to assist young men and women in their beef projects and introducing them to the Shorthorn breed. John was an active member of both the Kansas Shorthorn Association and American Shorthorn Association.
Upon their retirements, John and Wanda enjoyed square dancing and round dancing. They participated with their local clubs in Tonganoxie and Lawrence for more than 20 years.
After moving to Meadowlark Hills in Manhattan, John enjoyed a number of social activities including attending summer music concerts in City Park, card games with friends, and Monday night bingo games to maintain his supply of cookies. He assisted with setting up for Sunday worship services and distributing the Meadowlark Messenger each week. He valued the new friendships he built at Meadowlark Hills, especially that with Marla Bugbee (who proceeded him in death).
Survivors include a daughter, Bonnie Brown of Denver, CO; a son, John Robert Schlup and his wife, Jody, longtime Manhattan residents recently moved to Dana Point, CA; and three grandchildren, Jackie Schlup of Plano, TX, Jim Schlup and his wife Devon of San Diego, CA, and Jason Schlup and his wife Susie of Annandale, VA.
John was preceded in death by his sister, Audrey Fellman, and his five brothers: Floyd, Richard, Dale, Theodore, and Victor.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 6th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan, Kansas, 1616 Poyntz Ave. The service will begin at 2 pm with a reception following.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Kansas 4-H Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Association, sent in care of the funeral home, 1616 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan, KS, 66502.
