John David Schierkolk, 83, of Wamego, Kansas, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Funeral service: 11:00 am, Friday, September 11, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Wamego. Visitation:6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Thursday, September 10, In-state beginning at 3:00 pm., at Campanella-Evans Mortuary.
