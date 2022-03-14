John Roberts Mar 14, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Russell Roberts, Jr. age 97, of Manhattan, died March 13, 2022, at Meadowlark Hills Wroten House.He was born November 5, 1924, in Kansas City, Missouri.Memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, March 19th, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 601 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan.Complete obituary information will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Latest News Pelosi pushes to show united Democrats ahead of midterms Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict Tom Brady is returning to Tampa to play 23rd season in NFL Dolly Parton, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee? Thank you but not yet, she says South Carolina fires Martin after 10 seasons as men's coach House Dems seek probe of USPS plan for new mail truck fleet US astronaut to ride Russian spacecraft home during tensions Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to US Congress Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEight names to consider for K-State basketball's new head coachUnderwood: A $9-million question markWeber leaves the door open for other job opportunities following resignationWhat is K-State AD Gene Taylor looking for in K-State's next men's basketball head coach?Bruce Weber resigns as Kansas State men's basketball head coachK-State, USD 383 cancel classes as meteorologists predict 4 to 7 inches of snowLindsey Pearlman's autopsy is completeFROM THE PUBLISHER | Tim Jankovich, a Manhattan guy who wins everywhereWhitney Erin WoofterFire destroys west Manhattan home on Wednesday morning Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
