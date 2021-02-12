John Anthony Richard age 67, of St. George, died peacefully at home February 10, 2021, following a courageous battle with cancer.
John was born May 31, 1953 in Crete, Nebraska to Matthew and Angeline (Racette) Richard.
He graduated from Concordia High School in 1971 and completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Education from Kansas State University in 1991. John became a very respected and beloved vocal music instructor teaching first at Ogden then at Bergman Elementary schools until his retirement in 2015. His passion in teaching inspired many students realize their own musical talents.
John played in a variety of rock and country bands throughout his lifetime as a drummer, bass player and vocalist. One of the first bands at age 12 was “Maurene and the Marksmen” and the last band enjoyed by many in the Manhattan music-scene lovers was “Three of a Kind”. His vocal and instrumental talents were celebrated in 2019 when he was inducted into the Kansas Music Hall of Fame as a member of the band FYRE in which he played from 1971 to 1981. John was a member of the Little Apple Barbershop Chorus and was especially proud of his summer “gig” with the honorary title as, “The Voice” of The Manhattan Municipal band.
When John wasn’t playing music he loved to read, mow, or spend time with the grandkids. John is survived by his loving wife Sandra (Michaelis) Richard, by his son David Richard (Kirby) of Topeka; stepsons, Tim Jones (Marie) of Kansas City, Reid Jones of Manhattan, and Brian Jones, (Sarah) of Beaver, Oregon; two sisters, Maurene (Richard) Miller (Dan) of Fresno, Ca., Paula (Richard)Miller of Visalia, Ca.; 6 grandchildren and numerous amazing nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Paul and Donald Richard.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 1:00 until 3:00p.m. Friday February 19, 2021 at the St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2900 Kimball Avenue in Manhattan. To keep everyone safe masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions for John may be made to KMEA; Kansas Music Educators Association for a Future Music Educator Scholarship. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Ave. Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left foe the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
