John Richard Heritage, age 72, died on July 20, 2021 at Good Shepherd Hospice House.
John was born September 7, 1948 to John Ethel and Patricia Anne (Painter) Heritage in Anderson, IN and spent his early years in Alexandria, IN. The family later moved to Olathe, KS. After graduating from Olathe High School, he attended Kansas State University where he earned a BS in Mass Communications in 1971 and was a member of the Acacia fraternity. He spent some carefree time working as a roadie for the original band Kansas before marrying Betty Ann Shrag in 1972 and settling in Boulder, CO. Their daughter, Cari Diane, was John’s pride and joy.
John and Betty returned to Kansas, where John embarked on an entrepreneurial career centered largely in Aggieville. Over the years he owned and operated The Costume Shop, The Sound Shop, Hibachi Hut, Lone Star/Texas Star, Harry’s, Avanti’s, and the Koester House in Marysville.
John loved adventure small and large: back road trips and distant travel; exploration with microscopes and telescopes; gatherings with immediate family and hosting music jams with open arms. A master of blues harmonica, he often sat in with local bands, or picked up a guitar or cello in an informal gathering.
He was an avid photographer, spending many hours in his basement darkroom.
John and Betty divorced in 1997. In 2003 John married Susan Patricia Enea Adamchak; she survives of the home. He is also survived by his daughter, Cari, son-in-law Daniel Davis, grandsons Andrew, Michael, and Daniel; niece Tricia Laughlin; and several cousins. John was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Kathryn Ann Laughlin.
Cremation is planned; Carlson’s Irwin-Parkside Funeral Home will handle arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 14 th at 4:00pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Zeandale Road, Manhattan.
Memorial contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice, Manhattan, KS or to the Hereditary Neurological Disease Centre, Wichita KS.
