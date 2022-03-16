Longtime Manhattan resident John R. Roberts, Jr. age 97, died peacefully on March 13, 2022 at his residence at Meadowlark Hills. He was surrounded by family at the time of his death.
Born on November 5, 1924 in Kansas City, Missouri to John R. Roberts, Sr. and Margaret Mary Kerwin Roberts, who preceded him in death. He was baptized at Holy Name Catholic Church in Kansas City, MO.
John spent much of his childhood at the Kansas City Orphan Boys’ Home with his brother William (Bill) Russell Roberts. His sister Patricia Anna Roberts resided in a neighboring orphanage for girls. John and Bill were later repatriated with their father upon his remarriage later in his childhood.
He graduated from Manhattan High School in 1943, having transferred from Colby (Kansas) High School midway through his junior year, after his father was transferred to Manhattan by his employer, the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Upon graduation from Manhattan High School, John and a number of his high school buddies enlisted in the U.S Navy (June 4, 1943). From there, he attended boot camp in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Following that, he was transferred to Alameda Naval Air Station for training as a Signalman for U.S. Navy operations in the Pacific Theater during World War II. With the Navy, John served on the staff of U.S. Navy Admiral Chester Nimitz, and followed the Admiral from Pearl Harbor, Hawaii to such places as Kwajalein, Wake Island, Johnston Atoll and Guam.
John utilized the G.I. Bill to obtain a pilot’s license in 1947 and then attended Kansas State University where he majored in business administration. At Kansas State, John was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, where he served as President and met many lifelong friends. He played on the Kansas State football team and was a proud member of Golden Cats.
John met Mary Margaret Finney Jacobs of Alta Vista, Kansas, and they were married on February 3, 1951 at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, then located at 6th and Osage in Manhattan, Kansas. That 64-year marriage lasted until Mary’s death in 2015.
John’s career in Manhattan included real estate, where his wife Mary joined him at Roberts Real Estate. He was a Board member of the Manhattan Board of Realtors for many years and also served as its President several times. In addition, he was on the Board of Directors of the Kansas Association of Realtors and served as Zone IV Vice President. He also sat for many years on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Realtors and chaired the Association’s Credentials Committee.
John’s local public service included heading up the United Way chapter in Manhattan, the March of Dimes local chapter, and on the Board of Directors of the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce and Manhattan Country Club. He was a Life Member of the Kansas State University and Manhattan High School alumni associations. John served as Warden and on the Vestry of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. He loved coaching little league baseball in Manhattan, which he did for many years. In his retirement, John served as bailiff at the Riley County District Court, which he enjoyed immensely.
As he aged, John loved parades in Manhattan and being in them with the Vista Coffee Group. In 2019, he served as Grand Marshall of the 2019 Veteran’s Day Parade as an Honored World War II Veteran.
His favorite sport was golf, and at one point in his late 70’s, he “shot his age,” meaning his score for 18 holes was the same as his age at the time.
John is preceded in death by his wife Mary, son Thomas Marlowe Roberts, his parents, brother William Russell Roberts and sister Patricia Anna Tomasiewicz.
He is survived by his sons; John Russell Roberts III of Sacramento, CA; James William Roberts, Bend, OR; Mary Ann (Annie) and Terry Harts of Manhattan, KS; daughter-in-law LuAnn Roberts, Elizabeth, CO. Other survivors include two grandsons, John Dalton Harts and Alec Thomas McCormick Roberts; three granddaughters, Jordan Margaret Phillips, Kendall Elizabeth Ley and Anna Elaine Harts; two step-granddaughters, Melissa Johnson and Krissy Enriquez; eight great grandchildren and numerous step-great grandchildren. He is also survived by Michael Leland and wife Frances Kettenbach, Boston, Massachusetts and their three children Cara Kettenback Nutter, Michael Edward Kettenbach, and Edward Leland Kettenback and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, March 19, at the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 601 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, with The Reverend Margaret McGhee officiating. Private family inurnment will be in the St. Pauls’ Columbarium.
Online condolences ay be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Admiral Nimitz Museum or St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.