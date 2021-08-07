John W. O’Shea, 90, longtime resident of Manhattan, passed from this life Sunday, August 1st, 2021. He leaves behind his daughter, Paula Saine (Larry), his son, Christopher O’Shea (Linda), his grandson, Matthew Tate (Laura), his granddaughter, Elaine Rasmussen (Joseph), and 5 great-grandchildren.
John was born in Kansas City, KS and attended Kansas City schools. John started his college education at the Kansas City Art Institute. He completed his education at Iowa State University receiving a M.F.A. He started his professional career at Kansas State University in 1956 as an Associate Professor of Art, from which he retired 2001.
“Jack” was an exceptional teacher and greatly loved by his students and colleagues alike. He was a teller of tales, everyone’s favorite Uncle, and a steadfast friend.
He will be missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the John W. O’Shea KSU Scholarship Fund.
