John H. Little, age 79, of Greenleaf, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Washington County Hospital in Washington.
Viewing is from noon to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville. Graveside services are planned for 10:00 am, Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Fairmont Cemetery in Blue Rapids. Burial will follow at Fairmont Cemetery.
