John Damian Linenberger, 86, of Manhattan, passed away Tuesday, February 22nd. He was a house painter in the Manhattan area.
John was born in Victoria, KS on October 29, 1935, the son of the late Bonaventure Linenberger and Gertrude (Beck) Linenberger. John was married to Marlene Ann Brungardt in Victoria on Dec 28, 1964, and she also survives of the home. John attended the St. Francis Catholic High School and Seminary in Victoria, he also served in the U.S. Army. John and Marlene attended the St. Isidore Catholic Church in Manhattan.
Survivors are his wife, Marlene, of their home; his son, Shaun and Melissa Linenberger, of Manhattan, three grandchildren, Shane, Logan, and AJ. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Edwin, Gilbert, Dennis, Verlin, Thomas, Leo, and Patrick Linenberger; four sisters, Henrietta Giebler, Doris Younger-Pfeifer, Virginia Linenberger, and Bonita M. (Linenberger) Schulte; and one infant brother, Clarence Linenberger.
Visitation will be Friday, March 25, 2022, from 6:30 pm to 7:00 pm, prior to the vigil service and rosary at the Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 26th at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan. The burial will follow at the St. Patrick's Cemetery, Manhattan.
The family requests any donations be directed to the St. Isador Student Center or the donor's choice. Condolences can be sent via the funeral home website, www.irvinparkview.com. Arrangements with Carlson's Irvin-Parkview.
