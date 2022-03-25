John Raymond Johannes, 85, of Manhattan, passed away Monday, March 21, at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community.
John was born in Salina, KS on December 11, 1936, the son of the late Margaret Phoebe (Baker) and William Raymond Johannes. On June 7, 1958, he was united in marriage at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys, KS to Mary Patricia Bushey. He grew up in Salina and attended Sacred Heart Catholic Schools, graduating in 1955. John was
a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Manhattan. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and enjoyed the outdoors.
John worked for KP&L for 37 years, starting his career in Salina as a lineman. He and his family moved to Lyons in 1967 where he was Local Manager. While in Lyons, John served in various capacities with the Chamber of Commerce including President, was a member of the Lions Club and Rotary Club, and was also recognized for “Dedicated Community Service.” In July 1974, he was promoted to Assistant Division Manager in Hutchinson, KS. In December 1975, John moved to Abilene, KS as Division Manager. In January 1980, he was promoted to Division Manager in Manhattan, KS. In 1982, he was named Outstanding Division Manager of the Year for KP&L and then retired in May 1992.
John is survived by his loving wife, Mary Pat, of 64 years, sister, Susan (Earl) Fry of Salina, daughter, Sherry (Westin) McKee, Salina, daughter, Tracey (Link) Evans, The Woodlands, TX, son, Greg (Jennifer) Johannes, Onaga, KS, daughter, Christine (Thad) Donnelly, Wamego, KS, 19 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren with one due in May. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister and brother-in-law, Judith and Roy Capaldo.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 26, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan. A rosary will start at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM with Fr. Mike Leiker officiating. A graveside service will be held at the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Salina at 2:00 PM.
Memorials may be sent to Seven Dolors Catholic Church or St. Jude’s Hospital, in care of Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, 1317 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan, KS 66502.
