Dec. 3, 1941 - Jan. 16, 2022
John J. Buzenberg, 80, died of complications from Covid on Jan. 16th at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC. He was born Dec. 3, 1941 in Jackson, MI. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Robert J. Buzenberg and Mildred Erickson Buzenberg, long-time Manhattan, KS, residents. John was a resident of Burnsville, NC, and worked for Beverly-Hanks & Associates Realtors of Asheville. He was a much-loved, accomplished and enthusiastic people-person.
Growing up in Manhattan, KS, John was the oldest of four children and a graduate of Manhattan High School. He was a 1967 graduate of Kansas State University, majoring in Business Administration. He served two years in the Peace Corps in Temuco, Chile where he established cooperatives with indigenous Mapuche artisans.
From his earliest days as an Eagle Scout, and later as a Peace Corps volunteer, John could always be counted on to pitch in to mentor and help anyone with whatever needed to be done. Drawing on a long list of actions, activities and goals, he was never idle, always making a difference in many people’s lives. Family and friends will remember John for his life-long curiosity, always reading, he was continually planning his next big trip. And to travel with him was always a total pleasure because of his vast knowledge of history and geography.
John was a citizen of the world, always exploring and seeking adventures through his many worldwide travels. One of his greatest joys came from his Harmony Tours business as he introduced many hundreds of people to sacred sites around the world. He was not only an avid explorer of the physical world but also of his inner spirit world which guided him to a life of service and love. His mantra was “Love is all there is” and he lived a life true to those words. He loved his family with all his heart and they brought him his greatest joys, as he brought tremendous joys to all of them.
John was also a skilled and dedicated photographer, always documenting his family’s history and every gathering with family and friends. He was an enthusiastic hiker and camper. He was an avid backpacker from his early scouting days and four summers working as a ranger at Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimmaron, NM.
John is survived by his loving wife Barbro Bengtson of Burnsville, his cherished son Robert Buzenberg, daughter-in-law Caroline Buzenberg and grandson Ari Buzenberg, all of Asheville, his step-son Phillip Greco of Burnsville, step-daughter Kiera Ritter of Alma, CO. He is also survived by his two sisters, Jesse Reeder of Bend, OR, and Helen Buzenberg of Eugene, OR, his brother William Buzenberg of Tucson, AZ, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring when we can all gather outdoors.
