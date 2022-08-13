John Anthony Hynek, 92, of Hanover, KS, died Monday, August 8, 2022, at Advena Living in Clay Center, KS.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hanover Mortuary.
A vigil service will be held at 7 p.m., Sunday, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Hanover.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 15, at St. John’s Catholic Church. Father Joseph Kieffer will officiate.
The pallbearers will be his grandsons, J.R. Hynek, John Nichols, Jacob Hynek, Travis Hynek, Tyler Hynek, Braden Hynek, Connor Hynek, Brett Hynek, Bryce Hynek and Case Hynek.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
John was born March 5, 1930, on the family homestead south of Hanover, to John F. and Anastasia (Bruna) Hynek. He was the oldest of three children. His mother passed away when John was six years old. He and his brother Duane were then cared for by their aunt and uncle, Mary and Adolph Triska. After his father remarried to Mildred Truhlicka in 1944, the two boys moved back to the original homestead. Their sister, Patricia, remained with her grandparents and aunt Bessie in Hanover.
John attended St. John’s Catholic School and graduated from Hanover High School in 1948. In September of 1951, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was stationed at Camp Crowder, MO, Fort Sill, OK, and We Jaboo, Korea. In 1953, he was honorably discharged at Camp Atterbury, IN.
On February 4, 1953, he was united in marriage to Joan Meier, when on leave from Korea. After his discharge, they returned to the farm south of Hanover. To this union eight children were born, John R., Jeri, Jay, Jan, Jeff, Joel, Jed and Jene. After 45 years of farming, John and Joan built a home and moved into Hanover. They both continued to be active in the community.
John was a lifelong member of St. John’s Catholic Church and Hanover American Legion where he served as Commander, longtime member of Knights of Columbus where he served as Grand Knight, District Deputy and a faithful navigator. He was also a member of the Home & School Parish Council and Hanover Alumni. John also served his community, county and state in regard to Parish Council Board, Farm Bureau director, Local Coop Elevator board (13 years). A.S.C.S Community Committee, Farmers Home Administration, Little Blue Township, Salina Diocesan Pastoral Council, Land of Lakes Board (KS/NE), CFSA (15 years), Soil Conservation, Golden Harvest and Rob-C-Co Seed Company. He called bingo on Sunday nights from 1983 to 2013 and delivered meals for the Senior Citizens.
John’s true passion was family, watching sports, playing cards and watching nature. John and Joan truly enjoyed and maintained lifetime friendships and reunions with his army buddies and wives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother; wife, Joan in 2011; brother, Duane Hynek; sister, Patricia Masek; and granddaughter, Lindsey Nichols.
Survivors include his children, John R. Hynek, Hanover, Jeri (Sandy) Hynek, Manhattan, Jay (Cindy) Hynek, Hanover, Jan (Dale) Allerheiligen, Houston, TX, Jeff (Vonda) Hynek, Hanover, Joel (Karen) Hynek, Hanover, Jed (Amy) Hynek, Manhattan, and Jene (Lori) Hynek, Lenexa, KS; sister-in-laws, Edna Hynek, Hanover and Martha Meier, Marysville; grandchildren, Tasha Langvardt, JR Hynek, Chelsea Becker, John Nichols, Brianna Soley, Jacob Hynek, Travis Hynek, Cassie Heinen, Trista Peck, Jayda Edgar, Lydia Hynek, Tyler Hynek, Rashele Brown, Braden Hynek, Connor Hynek, Bryce Hynek, Case Hynek, Alexie Hynek, and Brett Hynek; 31 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial fund is established to St. John’s Catholic Church. Contributions may be sent in care of Hanover Mortuary.
